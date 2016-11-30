Click on Waiting To Give Birth With Mary – Melanie Jean Juneau of Catholic Stand link to read more.
Dec. 24, 2016
Waiting To Give Birth With Mary, The Profit to Be Gained from Praying for Holy Souls and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Tito Edwards
Waiting To Give Birth With Mary – Melanie Jean Juneau, Catholic Stand
The Profit to Be Gained from Praying for Holy Souls – K.V. Turley, Crisis Magazine
Pope Taps Tallahassee Bishop to Lead St. Petersburg Diocese – Elise Harris, Catholic News Agency
This Lord of the Rings Christmas Mashup Will Make You ROFL – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew
Christmas Eve in the Psychiatric Unit – Brother Henry Arruda O.M.I., Catholic Stand
Florence Henderson’s Deep and Formative Catholic Faith – Justin McClain, epicPew
Our Lady of Guadalupe Will End the Bloodshed of the Culture of Death – Donal Anthony Foley, EWTN UK
A Saint for the Young, Rigid and Compassionate – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
The Hipster Nativity Set – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today
Mercy is Not License – Shane Schaetzel, Fully Christian
Uncertainty, Cautious Hope for the Supreme Court – Russell Shaw, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
The Sin-Eaters and the Lost Sacraments – David Mills, Aleteia
