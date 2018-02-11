Click on the Visiting Retired, Elderly Priests link to read more.

Visiting Elderly Priests, The Gift of the African-American Catholic Tradition, and More Great Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Visiting Retired, Elderly Priests – Fr. Z’s Blog

The Gift of the African-American Catholic Tradition – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

Returning to Confession After Many Years Can Be a Joyful Experience – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald

Help Improve BigPupit.com, Fill Out a 4 Minute Anonymous Survey – Big Pulpit

Extraordinary Man, Extraordinary Soul: St. Damien Of Molokai – Wendall Hall, Catholic Stand

A Brief Story About the Need for Prudence – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

Jim Caviezel Promises Passion of the Christ Sequel to Be Biggest Film in History – ChurchPop

What Bishops Can Do for Ex-Protestant Clergy – Russell E. Saltzman, Aleteia

Meet Walsingham’s Catholic Gin-Makers – Jan Betz, Catholic Herald

Friendship in Heaven – Fr. François René Blot S.J., Catholic Exchange

Pope Francis Presides Over Ecumenical Vespers Service – Cindy Wooden, Catholic Herald

Love in the Time of the Internet: from Emotions to Emojis – Ilaria De Paolo, Mercarnet

On the Size of the Universe – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., The Catholic Thing

Do Demons Exist? – William M. Briggs Ph.D., Statistician to the Stars!

Re-Asserting a Feminine Tradition: The Chapel Veil – Mary Cuff, Crisis Magazine

Promoting International Religious Liberty Provides Stability, Fight Terrorism – Russell Shaw, The Catholic World Report

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩ & Help Improve BigPupit.com, Fill Out a 4 Minute Anonymous Survey, Click on this Link!