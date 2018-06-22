The Magical Birth Canal (Credit: Screen Shot of YouTube video)

Viral Video of The Magical Birth Canal, Priest Explains Signs of Unwell Church, and More Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Viral Video: The Magical Birth Canal - Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic+++

A Priest Explains the Big Sign that Proves Things Not Well in Catholic Church – ChurchPOP

Suicidal Thoughts – Fr. John Catoir, Catholic Stand

This is What an Horarium is & Why Everyone Should have One – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

3 Tips to Stay on Track with Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

How to Foster a Humble Heart, According to St. Francis de Sales – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Can Women be Deaconesses? – Christopher R. Altieri, Catholic Herald

7 Tips to Tell a Friend Before She Buys a Wedding Dress – Meghan Ashley Styling

A Non-Catholic’s Disappointment at the University of Notre Dame – Eric Hageman, The Catholic Thing

After an 8 Month Wait, the Diocese of Salina Has a New Bishop – Chloe Langr, epicPew

Overcoming Dryness in Prayer – Michael Cretaro, Catholic Stand

When C.S. Lewis Befriended a Living Catholic Saint – Fr. George W. Rutler Th.D. S.T.D., Crisis Magazine

More Americans than Ever Think Pornography is Morally Acceptable – Mark Pattison, Catholic Herald

Major Initiative Bringing Blockchain Tech to the Catholic Church – Ryan Scheel, uCatholic

Immigrant Children? What About American Children? – Alveda King, The Stream

US Catholics Belong to Most Vibrant Local Church in the Developed World – George Weigel, St. Anthony's Messenger

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.