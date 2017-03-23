Click on the Coptic Christians Bravely Chant Nicene Creed After Bombing in Viral Video link to read more.
Blogs | Apr. 22, 2017
Viral Video of Coptic Christians Chanting Nicene Creed After Bombings, Charity Scams and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Coptic Christians Bravely Chant Nicene Creed After Bombing in Viral Video – ChurchPop
Be Wary of Charity Scams – Donald Wittmer, Catholic Journal
God’s Vision versus An Ecologists Vision of Ecology – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., The Catholic Thing
The Real Purpose of Temptation Might Surprise You (and It’s Not for Sinning!) – Laura Hensley, epicPew
Chastity of Time – Suellen Brewster, Catholic Stand
This Latin Dictionary has been a Work in Progress Since 1894 – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
True Forgiveness Is Greater Than False Tolerance – Nicholas Senz, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Colonial-Era and Mission-Era Mexican Outdoor Chapels – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
A Planned Gift to Build the Temple – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Questions about Pope Francis’ Easter Mass in St. Peter’s – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
South African Bishops Call on Nation’s President to Consider Resigning – Catholic News Agency
Grabbing the Lion of Judah’s Tail – Ken Kniepmann, Catholic Stand
I’m Going to Defend the Easter Bunny – Jon Sorenson, Catholic Answers
Silver Screen Pontius Pilates: Vincent Regan – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.
Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.
View Comments