Coptic Christians Bravely Chant Nicene Creed After Bombing in Viral Video – ChurchPop

Be Wary of Charity Scams – Donald Wittmer, Catholic Journal

God’s Vision versus An Ecologists Vision of Ecology – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., The Catholic Thing

The Real Purpose of Temptation Might Surprise You (and It’s Not for Sinning!) – Laura Hensley, epicPew

Chastity of Time – Suellen Brewster, Catholic Stand

This Latin Dictionary has been a Work in Progress Since 1894 – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

True Forgiveness Is Greater Than False Tolerance – Nicholas Senz, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Colonial-Era and Mission-Era Mexican Outdoor Chapels – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement

A Planned Gift to Build the Temple – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Questions about Pope Francis’ Easter Mass in St. Peter’s – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

South African Bishops Call on Nation’s President to Consider Resigning – Catholic News Agency

Grabbing the Lion of Judah’s Tail – Ken Kniepmann, Catholic Stand

I’m Going to Defend the Easter Bunny – Jon Sorenson, Catholic Answers

Silver Screen Pontius Pilates: Vincent Regan – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

