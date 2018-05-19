Archbishop Alexander K. Sample (Credit: Catholic Herald)
Video: Archbishop’s Sermon Praising Old Rite Goes Viral, The Problem of Suffering, and More!
Video: Archbishop’s Sermon Praising Old Rite Goes Viral - Nick Hallet, Catholic Herald+++
God & Suffering: The Problem of Pain – Brian Holdsworth, uCatholic
4 Saints for 4 Desperate Situations, & Prayers to Them – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Pass the Torch – Protect the Parish – Dom Cingoranelli, Catholic Stand
St. Joseph, Model of the Hidden & Interior Life – Fr. Maurice Meschler, Catholic Exchange
Maybe We Need Some King Fu in Catholic Catechesis – Gene Van Son, Catholic Stand
How to Endure & Overcome Liturgical Difficulties – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
A Catholic Convert’s Case for Religion Over Mere Spirituality – Stephen Beale, Crisis Magazine
Teaching Desire: Mimetic Pedagogy in Catholic Schools – Ethan Tyler Graham, Homiletic & Pastoral Review
Is it Right to Take Your Clothes Off for the Sake of Art? – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement
That “Catholic” Fashion Met Gala – Fr. Z’s Blog
Francis & Marx: Another Fine Mess – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
