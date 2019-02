Velatio Nuptialis (Credit: New Liturgical Movement)

Velatio Nuptialis is a Forgotten Marriage Ritual, The Lost World of Christendom, and More Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

The Velatio Nuptialis: An Ancient (& Forgotten) Part of the Latin Marriage Rite ☩ Gregory DiPippo of New Liturgical Movement +1

The Lost World of Christendom ☩ James Day of Catholic Exchange +1

On the Role of Our Guardian Angels ☩ Msgr. Charles Pope of Community in Mission

How Should Children Learn About Satan? Rome’s Former Chief Exorcist Answers ☩ ChurchPOP

Seeds of Liturgical Utilitarianism ☩ Tom B. of Tom's Digest

Battling Fear: Doing Violence to My Fallen Nature ☩ Suellen Brewster of Catholic Stand

Pope Benedict XV Teaches How To Fundraise ☩ Brice Sokolowksi of CatholicFundraiser.net

Following in the Master Storyteller’s Footsteps ☩ Cathy G. Knipper of Catholic Stand

Wojtylan Fantasies, Revisited ☩ George Weigel of First Things

Why Vatican II’s Definition of Church Makes Sense ☩ Casey Chalk of Crisis Magazine

Another Look at Catholic/Islamic Statement: “Diversity of Religions . . . are Willed by God in His Wisdom” ☩ Fr. Z's Blog

The Constructed Society & the Leaven of the Gospel ☩ James Kalb, J.D., of the Catholic World Report

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.