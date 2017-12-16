Click on The Vatican’s Most Powerful Office Grows Even More Influential link to read more.
The Vatican’s Most Powerful Office Grows Even More Influential - Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture+++
True Growth Entails Learning to Give Thru Self-Sacrifice – Michael Cretaro, Catholic Stand
The University of Notre Dame’s Contraceptive Cave-In – Erin Cain, Mercatornet
Archbishop Naumann: If Church Silent on Killing Life, We’re Being Negligent – Mark Graves, Catholic World Report
Will the Jerusalem Temple Ever Be Rebuilt? – Jimmy Akin, Catholic Answers Magazine
The Oldest Cathedral in the World is in Armenia – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
All New Roman Catholic Gear – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man
Quæritur: Where to Get a Decent Cassock? – Fr. Z’s Blog
‘Preaching Forgiveness’ vs. Actually Forgiving – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers Magazine
We Found Our Joy in Latin – Matthew Schmitz, First Things
Cardinal Schönborn: Austrian Court Ruling on ‘Same-Sex Marriage’ Denies Reality – Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald
Archaeological Find in Laodicea, a City from the Book of Revelation – J-P Mauro, Aleteia
Lego Mass Set Helps Bring the Faith to Children – Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald
By Rejecting God, Modern Man Rejects His Humanity – Paul Krause, Crisis Magazine
Argentina: Pope Appoints New Auxiliary Bishop – Zenit
Anti-Ideals, Anti-Theologies – James Kalb J.D., The Catholic World Report
