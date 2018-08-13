Kevin Cardinal Farrell (Pic Credit: Life Site)
Vatican Should Cancel the LGBT World Meeting of Families, Stages of Eucharistic Adoration, and More!
Rocked by Scandals, the Vatican Should Cancel the LGBT World Meeting of Families - Robert Royal Ph.D., The Catholic Thing via Life Site+++
5 Saints Who Spent Extremely Long Hours Hearing Confessions Every Day – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
7 Stages of Eucharistic Adoration – Birgit Jones, Catholic Life In Our Times
McCarrick Watch: Up-to-Date News on the former-Cardinal McCarrick Homosexual Predation & Cover-Up Scandal - Big Pulpit
Irish Heatwave Reveals Spot Where St. Oliver Plunkett’s Home Once Stood – J.P. Mauro, Aleteia
Quæritur: Extraordinary Ministers & Blessings at Communion Time – Fr. Z’s Blog
Clearing Murky Waters: God’s Care for Our Souls – Edward Monti, Catholic Stand
The Testing of Faith – Nathalie Fernandez, Ignitum Today
Catholic Film-Maker David Naglieri Discusses New St. John Paul II Documentary – Ryan Scheel, uCatholic
The Lion of Munster – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Take Heaven By Force – Edward Monti, Catholic Stand
What a Catholic Economy Looks Like – John Horvat II, Crisis Magazine
The Roman Canon as the Rule – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
Responding to the “Transgender Moment” – Sister Helena Burns F.S.P., Hell Burns
Understanding Our Secular Era – Matthew Hanley, The Catholic Thing
Our Time Has Come, Amid Aussie Crisis, In Melbourne, a First Step Forward – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia
Pope Francis & Capital Punishment – Edward Feser Ph.D., First Things
