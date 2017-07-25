Click on the Vatican Document Suggests Excommunication for Some Catholic Politicians link to read more.
Blogs | Aug. 17, 2017
Vatican Document Suggests Excommunication for Some Politicians, Shroud of Turin Evidence, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Vatican Document Suggests Excommunication for Some Catholic Politicians - Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture
Turin Shroud: The Latest Evidence Will Challenge the Sceptics – Fr. Dwight Longenecker, Catholic Herald
My Catholic Conversion (Radio Interview with Al Kresta) – Dave Armstrong, Biblical Evidence for Catholicism
Assisted Suicide for Mental Health Issues? A Catholic Response – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
What No One Wants To Tell You About NFP – Laura Ricketts, epicPew
Quæritur: Validity of Absolution of Accomplices in Sexual Sins – Fr. Z’s Blog
Stalin: How Many Divisions Does the Pope Have? – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Rethinking How You Fundraise – The Catholic Approach – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
A Word That Every Catholic Needs to Know: Theosis – Carl E. Olson, Catholic Answers Magazine
Peter on the Water: An Example of Seeking the Lord – Stephanie H. To, Catholic Stand
“LIT” is One of the Best Catholic Resources Available – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew
Post Mortem of a Religious Order – Timothy J. Williams, Crisis Magazine
Past Lives and Reincarnation – Randall B. Smith Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
The Early Christian Martyrs Who Refused to Make Pottery for a Pagan Festival – ChurchPop
Luther & His Progeny Addresses Legacy, Influence from Catholic Perspective – Jerry Slayer, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Even in Death, Clasping Baby Blue Beads – Nathaniel Lauer, Catholic Stand
Judge Says State Can’t Force Photographer to Take Part in a So-Called Same-Sex Wedding – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report
