Using the “Laudate” Catholic App to Enhance Your Faith-Life – Anne DeSantis, Catholic Stand

Jordan Peterson on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau - Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic+++

Who is the “One Loaf” in Mark 8? – Joe Heschmeyer, Shameless Popery

Christian, Pro-life Alternative to Starbucks– Scott Smith J.D., All Roads Lead to Rome

Rethinking “Mission Territory” – George Weigel, First Things

The Netherlands Shows Us the True Horror of ‘Assisted Dying’ – Simon Caldwell, Catholic Herald

He Noticed – Marissa Standage, Ignitum Today

Killing the Bible Softly with Your Appeals – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Christianity & Freemasonry: An Impossible Equation? – Agnès Pinard Legry, Aleteia

Dreaming Can Leave You Feeling Unfulfilled in Life – Michael Cretaro, Catholic Stand

Bishop Paprocki Discusses Background, Decision Regarding Senator Durbin – Jim Graves, The Catholic World Report

Fr. Maurice Zundel on Prayer – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic

Damask Patterns of Sir Ninian Comper – Richard Hawker, Liturgical Arts Journal

The New York Times Reacts to Falling Fertility Rates – John M. Grondelski Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

Placuit Deo? – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

Wherein Walter Cardinal Kasper Tells Us What We Can & Can’t Say - Fr. Z’s Blog

