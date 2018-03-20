Social Media Icons (Credit: Pixabay via Catholic Stand)
Using the Laudate Catholic App to Enhance Your Faith, Who is the One Loaf in Mark 8, and More Links!
Using the “Laudate” Catholic App to Enhance Your Faith-Life – Anne DeSantis, Catholic Stand
Jordan Peterson on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau - Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic+++
Who is the “One Loaf” in Mark 8? – Joe Heschmeyer, Shameless Popery
Christian, Pro-life Alternative to Starbucks– Scott Smith J.D., All Roads Lead to Rome
Rethinking “Mission Territory” – George Weigel, First Things
The Netherlands Shows Us the True Horror of ‘Assisted Dying’ – Simon Caldwell, Catholic Herald
He Noticed – Marissa Standage, Ignitum Today
Killing the Bible Softly with Your Appeals – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Christianity & Freemasonry: An Impossible Equation? – Agnès Pinard Legry, Aleteia
Dreaming Can Leave You Feeling Unfulfilled in Life – Michael Cretaro, Catholic Stand
Bishop Paprocki Discusses Background, Decision Regarding Senator Durbin – Jim Graves, The Catholic World Report
Fr. Maurice Zundel on Prayer – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic
Damask Patterns of Sir Ninian Comper – Richard Hawker, Liturgical Arts Journal
The New York Times Reacts to Falling Fertility Rates – John M. Grondelski Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Placuit Deo? – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
Wherein Walter Cardinal Kasper Tells Us What We Can & Can’t Say - Fr. Z’s Blog
