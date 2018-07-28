Monks reciting the Liturgy of the Hours (Pic Credit: Zenit)
USCCB on the Next Edition of Liturgy of the Hours, Virgin Mary Statue Weeping Olive Oil, and More!
USCCB Discusses Portions of Next Edition of Liturgy of the Hours - The Editors, Adoremus Bulletin+++
Virgin Mary Statue ‘Weeping Olive Oil’ – Catholic Herald
Archaeologists Believe They have Found the Biblical City of Bethsaida – Aleteia, J.P. Mauro
3 Tips to Stop Struggling to Find Donors - Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
This is Why Satan Hates the Brown Scapular – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Hell Yes! – James Hooper, Catholic Stand
A Personal Case for Catholic Justice Amy Coney Barrett – Richard W. Garnett J.D., First Things
5 Surprisingly Deep Benefits of Listening to Classical Music – Elizabeth Pardi, Aleteia
Colors & Skintone: How Many Should Your Closet Really Have? – Meghan Ashley Styling
Shroud of Turin Expert Criticises New Study Casting Doubt on Authenticity – Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic Herald
Nicaragua: Bishops Attacked by Mob While Defending Church, Tweets Pics of Wounds – ChurchPOP
The Only Way to Protect Children Online is Parental Responsibility – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
The Treasure of Sin? – Nathalie Fernandez, Ignitum Today
Why Apps Cannot Replace Temperance in Preventing Suicide – John Horvat II, Crisis Magazine
Quotes Suitable for Framing: David Brady – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Open Borders Is Not a Moral Immigration Policy – Jonathan B. Coe, Crisis Magazine
The Errors of “Novitiate”, the Film – Cecily Lowe, Catholic Stand
The Coming Theocracy: Boogeyman of Secularists – Regis Nicoll, Crisis Magazine
