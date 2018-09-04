Children praying the Rosary (Credit: Catholic Herald)
US Study Finds Catholic Students Have Better Self-discipline, Consecration to Mary, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
US Study Finds Catholic Students Have Better Self-discipline – Alex Defert, Catholic Herald
A Mother in the City: Life Transitions & Consecration to Mary – Sarah Carey, Catholic Stand
Was the U.S. Right to Drop A-Bombs? Answer More Difficult Than You Think – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
The Sex Scandals, Cover-ups, & Pope Francis - Big Pulpit
Of Course, Christians are Theocrats – Peter J. Leithart, First Things
What is an “Imprimatur,” Found in Certain Catholic Books? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Why Friendships Matter Both on Earth & in Our Spiritual Life – Laura DeMaria, Catholic Stand
Away with Apathy, Let’s Build Community – Chiara Bertoglio, Mercatornet
The Gleam of Heavenly Treasures – Erin Cain, Ignitum Today
How to Tell If Your Fundraising Campaign Will Work – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Fiction & the Right Side of History – H.W. Crocker III, Crisis Magazine
Why Preaching the Good News Includes Telling the Bad News – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D.
