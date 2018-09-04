US Study Finds Catholic Students Have Better Self-discipline – Alex Defert, Catholic Herald

A Mother in the City: Life Transitions & Consecration to Mary – Sarah Carey, Catholic Stand

Was the U.S. Right to Drop A-Bombs? Answer More Difficult Than You Think – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald

The Sex Scandals, Cover-ups, & Pope Francis - Big Pulpit

Of Course, Christians are Theocrats – Peter J. Leithart, First Things

What is an “Imprimatur,” Found in Certain Catholic Books? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Why Friendships Matter Both on Earth & in Our Spiritual Life – Laura DeMaria, Catholic Stand

Away with Apathy, Let’s Build Community – Chiara Bertoglio, Mercatornet

The Gleam of Heavenly Treasures – Erin Cain, Ignitum Today

How to Tell If Your Fundraising Campaign Will Work – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Fiction & the Right Side of History – H.W. Crocker III, Crisis Magazine

Why Preaching the Good News Includes Telling the Bad News – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D.

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on  Big Pulpit .