Blogs | Feb. 25, 2017
US Bishops Launch Campaign Urging Trump to Protect Religious Freedom, Trust and Truth, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
US Bishops Launch Campaign Urging Trump to Protect Religious Freedom – The Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald
Trust and Truth – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today
This Proposed Law Would Protect Doctors Who Object to Abortion – Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency
Cardinal Müller on the Ordination of Deaconettes: “Not Necessary and Not Possible” – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Hearts and Voices United: The ‘Culture of Life’ Marches On – Sarah Huntzinger, Catholic Stand
Liturgical Rollercoaster: Recent Proposal for 14 “Improvements” to the Traditional Latin Mass – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
Australian Bishops Apologize for Church’s Failure in Sex Abuse Crisis – Elise Harris, Catholic News Agency
The Role of Gregorian Chant in Ministry and Religious Education – Paul Senz, The Catholic World Report
Our New Sacramental Temple – J.P. Nunez, Catholic Stand
Super Awesome Saintly Sayings from Venerable Matt Talbot – Matt Vander Vennet, epicPew
The Ambassador, Michael Novak, Lent a Hand – Pete Socks, Catholic Stand
Mindfulness and Catholic Mystical Tradition (Video) – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Cardinal Coccopalmerio’s Booklet: The Response™? Apparently Not; Multiple Updates – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z's Blog
On Race and Identity Politics – David Warren, The Catholic Thing
