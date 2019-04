Unplanned Movie Scene (Source: Crisis Magazine)

Unplanned, A Pro-Life Film That Does Not Play It Safe; Ambiguous Catholics Revolt in Cali; and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Unplanned—A Pro-Life Film That Doesn’t “Play It Safe” - Monica Migliornio Miller at Crisis Magazine +1

Ambiguous Catholics Revolt in San Francisco - One Mad Mom +1

Unplanned Movie Interview With the Film’s Directors & Writers, Cary Solomon & Chuck Konzelman - Dave Hartline at The American Catholic +1

Fr. Carl Reid (America & Canada) appointed Ordinary of Our Lady of the Southern Cross (Australia) - Deborah Gyapong at The Anglicanorum Coetibus Society

Saint Alphonsus Liguori’s 3 Rules for Fundraising - Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Twitter Suspended “Unplanned” Movie’s Account, Then Its Followers Mysteriously Disappeared - Micaiah Bilger at Life News

Mornings & Forgiveness - Noel Ethan Tan at Ignitum Today

Prostituted People are the Walking Dead: So Why Does Amnesty International Advocate for the Sex Industry? - Eleanor K. Gaetan at Humanum

The Catholic Press & American Comic Books - Joachim Brouwer at Catholic Stand

Integralism & the Logic of the Cross ☩ Brother Edmund Waldstein, O. Cist., at Church Life Journal

Should Christian Ministries Use Liberal Social Media Platforms to Get Their Message Out? - Michael Brown, Ph.D., at The Stream

There’s Room In The Democrat 2020 Field For A Pro-Life Candidate - Charles C. Camosy at The Federalist

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.