Students at University Founded by John Henry Newman Vote to Impeach Pro-life Union President - Catholic Herald

“What Were They Smoking?”: On Liturgical Art from the 1970s - Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement

5 Facts about Satan You May Not Know – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

USCCB Publish English-language Translation of Exorcism Ritual – Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald

Seven Souls To Pray For This November – Fr. Edward Looney, Catholic Exchange

Canada: Doctors Report More Parents Wanting Assisted Suicide for Their Children – John Burger, Aleteia

What of Anglicanism Have I Been Able to Keep After Converting to Catholicism and Entering the Anglican Ordinariate? – Deborah Gyapong, Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog

Scandal, Holy Church, and You – Fr. Z’s Blog

How to Fundraise Like a Catholic for a Catholic Organization – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Islam: A Giant Step Backwards for Humanity – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

The English and Welsh Martyrs of the Church, From the IVE – David Clayton, Claritas

Response to Boudway’s Response on Canon Law, Marriage Norms – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Sola Scriptura and the Secularization of America – Amir Azarvan, Crisis Magazine

Faithful Catholics Really Should Party More – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks

French Diocese Plays Down John Paul II Statue Controversy – Bernard Gorce, La Croix

Why Denying Death is Not Illogical – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture

Hope Amidst Death – Scott Richert, Catholic Answers Magazine

The ‘Reformation’ Reformed – Sandra Meisel, The Catholic World Report

Communion to the Remarried, Cardinal Müller Comments: Can Be Mitigating Factors – Cardinal Müller, Vatican Insider via La Stampa

USCCB, Catholic Campaign for Human Development & Planned Parenthood – Dad29

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.