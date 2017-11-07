Click on the Students at University Founded by John Henry Newman Vote to Impeach Pro-life Union President link to read more.
University Founded by John Henry Newman Vote to Impeach Pro-life President, Satan Facts, and More!
Students at University Founded by John Henry Newman Vote to Impeach Pro-life Union President - Catholic Herald
“What Were They Smoking?”: On Liturgical Art from the 1970s - Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
5 Facts about Satan You May Not Know – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
USCCB Publish English-language Translation of Exorcism Ritual – Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald
Seven Souls To Pray For This November – Fr. Edward Looney, Catholic Exchange
Canada: Doctors Report More Parents Wanting Assisted Suicide for Their Children – John Burger, Aleteia
What of Anglicanism Have I Been Able to Keep After Converting to Catholicism and Entering the Anglican Ordinariate? – Deborah Gyapong, Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog
Scandal, Holy Church, and You – Fr. Z’s Blog
How to Fundraise Like a Catholic for a Catholic Organization – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Islam: A Giant Step Backwards for Humanity – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
The English and Welsh Martyrs of the Church, From the IVE – David Clayton, Claritas
Response to Boudway’s Response on Canon Law, Marriage Norms – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Sola Scriptura and the Secularization of America – Amir Azarvan, Crisis Magazine
Faithful Catholics Really Should Party More – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks
French Diocese Plays Down John Paul II Statue Controversy – Bernard Gorce, La Croix
Why Denying Death is Not Illogical – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture
Hope Amidst Death – Scott Richert, Catholic Answers Magazine
The ‘Reformation’ Reformed – Sandra Meisel, The Catholic World Report
Communion to the Remarried, Cardinal Müller Comments: Can Be Mitigating Factors – Cardinal Müller, Vatican Insider via La Stampa
USCCB, Catholic Campaign for Human Development & Planned Parenthood – Dad29
