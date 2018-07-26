The Destruction of Sodom & Gomorrah by John Martin A.D. 1852
University Chaplain Fired After Rosary Prayer for Gay Pride Parade, 5 Facts About Satan, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
University Chaplain Fired after Rosary Prayer of Reparation for Gay Pride Parade - Catholic Herald+++
5 Surprising Facts About Satan – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Quæritur: Baptism of Child of a Same-Sex Couple? – Fr. Z’s Blog
7 Incredible Incorrupt Saints – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
New Mexico Bishop Made Coadjutor of San Jose – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia
A Carmelite Daughter of St. Philip: The Venerable Serafina di Dio, O.C.D. – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic
Head of Vatican Commission says Contraception is Intrinsically Wrong – Dan Hitchens, Catholic Herald
Falling Away & Coming Home – Mike Filce, Ignitum Today
Outcome-based Parenting – Julie Machado, Catholic Stand
3 Tips to Stop Struggling to Find Donors - Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Schism in the Catholic Church – Shane Schaetzel, Catholics Are Christian
Bastille Day & Its Offspring – Jerry Slayer, The Catholic World Report
Musical
Chairs Brains Minds – Edward Feser Ph.D.
Sacramental Realism: The Intercommunion Debate – R.R. Reno, First Things
Lebrun: On the Sign of the Cross (& Wigs!) – Aelredus Rievallensis, Canticum Salomonis
Secular Arguments for Marriage Are Not Enough – Jennifer Roback Morse Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Colors & Skintone: How Many Should Your Closet Really Have? – Meghan Ashley Styling
War on the Church in Nicaragua – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments