Unicorns in the Bible (Credit: uCatholic)
Unicorns in the Bible, Lizzie Estella Reezay, Meghan Markle, Sola Scriptura, and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Unicorns in the Bible? Why the Mythical Creature Is Mentioned In Scripture – Billy Ryan, uCatholic
Meghan Markle & the Court Masque – David Warren, Essays in Idleness
The Patrick Coffin Show: Protestant YouTube Star Becomes Catholic—Lizzie Estella Reezay – Patrick Coffin, Catholic Stand
Ten Catholic Questions about Sola Scriptura – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
Ryan T. Anderson Razes the Transgender Movement’s Arguments in a New Book – Fr. Matthew Schneider L.C., Catholic Stand
My Mother’s Illicit Marriage Strengthened My Faith – Birgit Jones, Catholic Life in Our Times
Is it Blasphemy to Speak Against the Saints or the Church? – Joe Heschmeyer, Shameless Popery
A Society Run by Atheist Scientists Would be Horrible – William M. Briggs Ph.D.
A Family Therapist Reveals the Bad Effects of Pornography on Children – Mathilde De Robien, Aleteia
Stunning Renovation of St. Kevin’s in Dublin – J.P. Sonnen, Liturgical Arts Journal
A Boy with Down Syndrome Helps Jesus at a Good Friday Procession, Video Goes Viral – ChurchPop
Convert & Seminarian: Journey of Kyle Richard Thérèse George – Scott Smith J.D., All Roads Lead to Rome
5 Fun Facts About the Internet’s Patron Saint – Melissa Guerrero, epicPew
A Boom in Religious Vocations. . . From Catholic Homeschoolers! - Krista Schmid Thomas, Seton Magazine+++
An Examination of Closet – Meghan Ashley Sabo, Meghan Ashley
Asking by the Rules: Canon 1262 & You – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
The Scary Truth about Young Europeans & the Church – Stephen Bullivant, Catholic Herald
Three Cheers for the Lex Talionis – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Beautiful Video about the Traditional Latin Mass; Wherein Fr. Z Rants – Fr. Z’s Blog
Confounded by the Resurrection – Regis Nichol, Crisis Magazine
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments