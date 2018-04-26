Unicorns in the Bible? Why the Mythical Creature Is Mentioned In Scripture – Billy Ryan, uCatholic

Meghan Markle & the Court Masque – David Warren, Essays in Idleness

The Patrick Coffin Show: Protestant YouTube Star Becomes Catholic—Lizzie Estella Reezay – Patrick Coffin, Catholic Stand

Ten Catholic Questions about Sola Scriptura – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

Ryan T. Anderson Razes the Transgender Movement’s Arguments in a New Book – Fr. Matthew Schneider L.C., Catholic Stand

My Mother’s Illicit Marriage Strengthened My Faith – Birgit Jones, Catholic Life in Our Times

Is it Blasphemy to Speak Against the Saints or the Church? – Joe Heschmeyer, Shameless Popery

A Society Run by Atheist Scientists Would be Horrible – William M. Briggs Ph.D.

A Family Therapist Reveals the Bad Effects of Pornography on Children – Mathilde De Robien, Aleteia

Stunning Renovation of St. Kevin’s in Dublin – J.P. Sonnen, Liturgical Arts Journal

A Boy with Down Syndrome Helps Jesus at a Good Friday Procession, Video Goes Viral – ChurchPop

Convert & Seminarian: Journey of Kyle Richard Thérèse George – Scott Smith J.D., All Roads Lead to Rome

5 Fun Facts About the Internet’s Patron Saint – Melissa Guerrero, epicPew

A Boom in Religious Vocations. . . From Catholic Homeschoolers! - Krista Schmid Thomas, Seton Magazine+++

An Examination of Closet – Meghan Ashley Sabo, Meghan Ashley

Asking by the Rules: Canon 1262 & You – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

The Scary Truth about Young Europeans & the Church – Stephen Bullivant, Catholic Herald

Three Cheers for the Lex Talionis – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Beautiful Video about the Traditional Latin Mass; Wherein Fr. Z Rants – Fr. Z’s Blog

Confounded by the Resurrection – Regis Nichol, Crisis Magazine

