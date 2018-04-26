Unicorns in the Bible (Credit: uCatholic)

Unicorns in the Bible, Lizzie Estella Reezay, Meghan Markle, Sola Scriptura, and More Great Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Unicorns in the Bible? Why the Mythical Creature Is Mentioned In Scripture – Billy Ryan, uCatholic

Meghan Markle & the Court Masque – David Warren, Essays in Idleness

The Patrick Coffin Show: Protestant YouTube Star Becomes Catholic—Lizzie Estella Reezay – Patrick Coffin, Catholic Stand

Ten Catholic Questions about Sola Scriptura – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

Ryan T. Anderson Razes the Transgender Movement’s Arguments in a New Book – Fr. Matthew Schneider L.C., Catholic Stand

My Mother’s Illicit Marriage Strengthened My Faith – Birgit Jones, Catholic Life in Our Times

Is it Blasphemy to Speak Against the Saints or the Church? – Joe Heschmeyer, Shameless Popery

A Society Run by Atheist Scientists Would be Horrible – William M. Briggs Ph.D.

A Family Therapist Reveals the Bad Effects of Pornography on Children – Mathilde De Robien, Aleteia

Stunning Renovation of St. Kevin’s in Dublin – J.P. Sonnen, Liturgical Arts Journal

A Boy with Down Syndrome Helps Jesus at a Good Friday Procession, Video Goes Viral – ChurchPop

Convert & Seminarian: Journey of Kyle Richard Thérèse George – Scott Smith J.D., All Roads Lead to Rome

5 Fun Facts About the Internet’s Patron Saint – Melissa Guerrero, epicPew

A Boom in Religious Vocations. . . From Catholic Homeschoolers! - Krista Schmid Thomas, Seton Magazine+++

An Examination of Closet – Meghan Ashley Sabo, Meghan Ashley

Asking by the Rules: Canon 1262 & You – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

The Scary Truth about Young Europeans & the Church – Stephen Bullivant, Catholic Herald

Three Cheers for the Lex Talionis – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Beautiful Video about the Traditional Latin Mass; Wherein Fr. Z Rants – Fr. Z’s Blog

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.