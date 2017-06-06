Understanding the Subtext of LGBTQ “Welcome” – Deacon Jim Russell, The Catholic World Report

Justice Must be Done in the Cardinal Pell Case – So Please, Stop the Speculation – Ed Condon, Catholic Herald

Why are “Ad Orientem” and Communion on the Tongue Preferable? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Fr. James Martin’s LGBT Book: Where It’s Strong, Where It Falls Short – Adelaide Mena, Catholic News Agency

Why the Cappa Magna Makes People See Red – Damian Thompson, Catholic Herald

Follow-Up on a Beautiful New Church in Indiana (With Many Photos of Parish) - Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

Putting to Rest an Old Objection: Do Catholics Really Worship the Saints? – ChurchPop

Immaculata Classical Academy, where Kids with Down Syndrome are Just Kids – Anna O’Neil, Aleteia

Getting Back on Track with Your Fundraising Goal – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

What Did Latin Sound Like in the Time of Christ? – J-P Mauro, Aleteia

Corpus Christi 2017 Photopost Part II and Part III – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

Is This the Tablecloth Used at the Last Supper? – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

The Paradox that Freedom Can Only Exist Within Limits – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

Charlie Gard Will Not be Transferred to Vatican Hospital – Catholic News Agency

Who is Luis Ladaria, the New Prefect for the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith – Rome Reports

The Catholic Pivotal Players are an Antidote to Our Vitriol – Jamey Brown, Catholic Stand

Quæriture: Overhearing Someone Else’s Confession and Revealing What You Heard – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

‘A Saint for Our Times’ – the Inspiring Story of Chiara Corbella Petrillo – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.