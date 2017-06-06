Click on the Understanding the Subtext of LGBTQ “Welcome” link to read more.
Blogs | Jul. 15, 2017
Understanding the Subtext of LGBTQ “Welcome”, Justice for Cardinal Pell, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Understanding the Subtext of LGBTQ “Welcome” – Deacon Jim Russell, The Catholic World Report
Justice Must be Done in the Cardinal Pell Case – So Please, Stop the Speculation – Ed Condon, Catholic Herald
Why are “Ad Orientem” and Communion on the Tongue Preferable? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Fr. James Martin’s LGBT Book: Where It’s Strong, Where It Falls Short – Adelaide Mena, Catholic News Agency
Why the Cappa Magna Makes People See Red – Damian Thompson, Catholic Herald
Follow-Up on a Beautiful New Church in Indiana (With Many Photos of Parish) - Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Putting to Rest an Old Objection: Do Catholics Really Worship the Saints? – ChurchPop
Immaculata Classical Academy, where Kids with Down Syndrome are Just Kids – Anna O’Neil, Aleteia
Getting Back on Track with Your Fundraising Goal – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
What Did Latin Sound Like in the Time of Christ? – J-P Mauro, Aleteia
Corpus Christi 2017 Photopost Part II and Part III – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Is This the Tablecloth Used at the Last Supper? – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
The Paradox that Freedom Can Only Exist Within Limits – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
Charlie Gard Will Not be Transferred to Vatican Hospital – Catholic News Agency
Who is Luis Ladaria, the New Prefect for the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith – Rome Reports
The Catholic Pivotal Players are an Antidote to Our Vitriol – Jamey Brown, Catholic Stand
Quæriture: Overhearing Someone Else’s Confession and Revealing What You Heard – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
‘A Saint for Our Times’ – the Inspiring Story of Chiara Corbella Petrillo – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
