Bible Study (Credit: AdobeStock via Catholic Answers Magazine)

Uncanny Bible Coincidences, Journey Home to Anglican Ordinariate, The Litany Of Humility, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Uncanny Bible Coincidences Karlo Broussard of Catholic Answers Magazine +1

The Journey Home Features “Anglican Ordinariate” (of the Catholic Church) Member ☩ Deborah Gyapong of The Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog

Under Attack, the Eucharist Needs Defenders ☩ Tom Hoopes of Aleteia

An Innocent Bishop Acquitted, Did Anyone Notice? ☩ Michael Cook of Mercatornet

Deliver Me, Jesus: The Litany Of Humility ☩ Jessica Fahy of Catholic Exchange

Are Moral Absolutes Unfair to Individuals in Difficult Cases? ☩ Marie Tejklova of Crisis Magazine

Are You a Teacher? Try This Litany of Fortitude Asking for Strength Through the School Day ☩ ChurchPOP

50 Years of Effete & Infertile Liturgical Culture Is Enough ☩ Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., of Crisis Magazine +1

Video: Why Does Good Liturgy Matter ☩ Brian Holdsworth of uCatholic

Pope Francis: Homosexuals “Should Not Be Accepted Into the Ministry Or Consecrated Life” ☩ Fr. Z’s Blog +1

Ghirelli Rosaries – Off the Shelf 103 with Dino Piccinini ☩ Pete Socks of Catholic Stand

When Does a Catholic Book Need an Imprimatur? ☩ Cathy Caridi, J.C.L., of Canon Law Made Easy

With Thanks to Sister Wendy Beckett ☩ David Torkington of Catholic Stand

Did Jesus Have a Miraculous Birth? ☩ Jimmy Akin of JimmyAkin.com

What is the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) for? ☩ Fr. John Hunwicke of Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

European Union Bishops: Religious Freedom is a Human Right ☩ Linda Bordoni of Vatican News

God, Cell Phones & French Catholic Churches ☩ Robert Kurland, Ph.D., of The American Catholic

Jesus was Not Crucified or Killed: Quran, Sura 4 ☩ Steve Ray of Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Priesthood: From Uncle Fultie to Uncle Ted ☩ Maureen Mullarkey of Studio Matters

The Sweet Life of Cardinal Maradiaga’s Right Hand ☩ Translation via The Eponymous Flower

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.