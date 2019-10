Unborn Baby Makes Sign Of The Cross In A Sonogram Image, Can Angels Read Your Mind, and More Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Unborn Baby Makes Sign of the Cross in Fascinating Sonogram Image – See the Photo Here! – ChurchPOP +1

Quæritur: Can Angels Read Your Mind? – Quidquid Est, Est! +1

Books to Delight the Young at Heart – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

A Bid To Understand The Police Raid At The Vatican – Philip Lawler at Catholic Culture

Should We Pray For ‘Our Holy Father’s Intentions’ Even If A Pope Has Bad Intentions? (Yes, A Good Reason Why) – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

What Conscience Dreads & Prayer Dares Not Ask – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission

‘N Syncretism – One Mad Mom

A Priest Opines On The Effect Of Optional Priestly Celibacy – Fr. Z’s Blog

Free Gender Resource Guide For Parents & Educators! – Sister Helena Burns, F.S.P., at Hell Burns

Translation Of Eugenio Scalfari’s ‘Latest Interview’ – Edward Pentin

St. Augustine & St. John Paul II On The Fall & Original Sin – Sabrina Vu at Catholic Stand

A Review of HBO’s Series: “The Young Pope” – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

‘Joker’ & The Mythology Of Madness – Sean Fitzpatrick at Crisis Magazine

Whistleblower Priests & Seminarians Finally Talking To Reporters, But Suffering Major Consequences – Julia Duin at Get Religion

Even a Cardinal Close To Bergoglio Is Condemning the Dangers of the Synods of the Amazon & Germany – Sandro Magister at Settimo Cielo via L'Espresso

The Dark Side Of The Dallas Charter – Fr. Thomas G. Guarino at First Things

What it Means to Be Blacklisted by Communist China’s Regime – Wang Anyang at Bitter Winter

Christians In Pakistan ‘Give Children Islamic Names To Avoid Abuse In School’ – Fionn Shiner via Catholic Herald

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.