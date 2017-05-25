Click on the Typical New U.S. Priest: 34-year-old Who Prays Rosary, Takes Part in Eucharistic Adoration link to read more.
Blogs | Jun. 24, 2017
Typical New US Priest: 34-year-old Who Prays Rosary, Takes Part in Eucharistic Adoration; and More!
Eucharistic Adoration in the 21st Century - Joseph R. LaPlante, OSV Newsweekly
Catholic Priest Suspended from Facebook for Post About History of Islam – ChurchPop
Flying on Sunday? Many Airport Chapels Offer Mass – The Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
Cultivating the Fruits of the Holy Spirit – Susannah Pearce, Integrated Catholic Life™
Conversion as a Lifelong Journey in the Faith – Gretchen R. Crowe, OSV Newsweekly
How to Raise 1 Billion Dollars for Catholic Charities - Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Helping Each Other To Heaven: A Convert’s Perspective on Catholic Marriage – Lorelei Savaryn, Catholic Stand
When the Benedict Option is the Only Option – Fr. Dwight Longenecker, Crisis Magazine
Do Not Worry: The Black Pope is Just a Symbol of the Zeitgeist – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture
Self-Denial Should be for Catholics, Too – Melanie McDonagh, Catholic Herald
What Do the Alpha and Omega Represent in Christian Art? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
A Bi-Ritual Education – Sean Fitzpatrick, New Liturgical Movement
How to Dress if You’re Going to Meet the Pope – Aleteia
Let Us Now Consider Maddi’s Baby – Austin Ruse, Crisis Magazine
A New Breed of Archbishops – George J. Marlin and Brad Miner, The Catholic Thing
Developing a Canon and Schema of Liturgical Art for the Roman Rite – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement
Personal Prelatures, Vatican Juridical Formula for Particular Situations – Rome Reports
President Trump and Cuba’s “Damas de Blanco” – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
The Elizabethan Martyr Who Shows Us How to Love Our Faith – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
