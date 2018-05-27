The Florence Cathedral (Credit: Catholic Exchange)
Two Reasons Why I’m Catholic by Peter Kreeft, Defending the Church with Scripture, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Two Reasons Why I’m Catholic - Peter Kreeft Ph.D., Catholic Exchange+++
He Was Brought to Lourdes, Healed, Now He’s a Priest – Monica Hannan, Catholic Lane
Defending the Catholic Church with Scripture – Ray Sullivan, Catholic Stand
A 5-Point Holiness Checklist – Joshan Rodrigues, Musings in Catholic Land
Journey to Dominican Priesthood: Brother Bradley Elliott – Taylor Marshall Ph.D.
Live Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament – Adorecast
An Inside Look at the Road to the Priesthood – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
‘Why Would God Transform My Life When I am Such a Sinner?’ – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
Why Do Certain Monks & Nuns Live “Behind Bars”? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Quæritur: Stuck at Work for All Sunday Obligation Masses – Fr. Z’s Blog
A New Mass Composed for a New Religious Community – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Introducing the Patriarchal Tiara of Lisbon, a Mitre with 3 Crowns – J.P. Sonnen, Liturgical Arts Journal
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments