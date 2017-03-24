Two Jehovah Witnesses Rang My Bell One Day. . . - Edward Monti, Catholic Stand

New Center for Medical Progress Video Will Horrify You - Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report

Fighting the Ideologies of Contraception, Divorce, and Gender – Jim Graves, The Catholic World Report

In a Nutshell: Protecting Your Children in a Digital World, in 2017 – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture

This Priest Has a Simple and Innovative Way to Reach College Students with the Faith – ChurchPop

How to Feed a Family of 13! – Sam, Catholic Homeschooling Mom: Thy Will Be Done. . .

40 Days for Life: Standing Athwart History – Joe Bissonnette, Catholic Stand

How to Save the Soul of Our Catholic Schools – R. Jared Staudt Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

Communion on the Tongue – One Priests Thoughts and Experiences – Fr. Bryan Jerabek, Catholic Spiritual Direction

Saints of Lent: The Lion of Munster – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Fr. Z’s Prayers for Before and After Making Confessions – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Can You Teach a Preschooler About the Summa? A Review of Tiny Thomists – Anne Marie Miller, Ignitum Today

A Short Treatise on Suicide – Regis Martin Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

Charlie Daniels: “How About Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn?” – Kathy Schiffer, Seasons of Grace

