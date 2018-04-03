Elijah Flees to Horeb (Credit: Crisis Magazine)
Tuning in to the Call of God, What Old Catholics Want Young Catholics to Want, and More Great Links!
Tuning in to the Call of God – Regis Nichol, Crisis Magazine
What Young Catholics Want vs. What Old Catholics Want Young Catholics to Want – Fr. Z's Blog
The Legal & Moral Genius of St. Thomas More; New Book – Gregory J. Sullivan, The Catholic World Report
The 10 Commandments of Online Shopping – Megan Ashley
The 3 Hacks to Successful Fundraising in the Catholic Church – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Selah: How Big Is Your Trust Bucket? – Suellen Brewster, Catholic Stand
#AllforJan: Slovakia Mourns Young Catholic Journalist – Elizabeth Jean Seah, Ignitum Today
Repealing the Bill of Rights – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Renovation of the Kenrick-Glennon Seminary Chapel – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
Is Sex Okay As Long As Nobody Gets Hurt? – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers Magazine
The Poison of Private Interpretation – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
Reflecting on Blind Obedience – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Modesty II: What to Wear – Fr. David Nix, Courageous Priest
Why I’m Not at All Worried about Facebook Using My Data – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
Cardinal Sarah in Canada: Goodness, Discipline, Knowledge, & Silence – Martyn W. Jones, St. Mikes
Making Sense of the Pope; Philip Lawler on the Patrick Coffin Show – Patrick Coffin, Catholic Stand
