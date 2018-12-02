True Repentance Doesn’t Mean Tormenting Yourself; Padre Pio has a Better Idea, and More Links!
True Repentance Doesn’t Mean Tormenting Yourself; Padre Pio has a Better Idea - Anna O’Neil, Aleteia+++
Live Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament – Adorecast
Leaving the Seminary – Nicholas Lye, Ignitum Today
A Beautiful Homemade Painted Chapel – Kendra Tierney, Catholic All Year
The Horrible History of the Biblical Assyrians Comes to Life – Lucien de Guise, Aleteia
Who – or What – Rules Me? – Joannie Watson, Integrated Catholic Life™
Pulling Back the Veil, An Overview of the Book of Revelation – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
Lord of the Absurd – Editor, Ignitum Today
The Last Words of 11 Saints Before They Died – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
True Worship: Forget Self – Betty Parquette, Catholic Stand
The Rosary is the Weapon for These Times – Matthew Bosnick, Those Catholic Men
Give & Watch Miracles Happen – Gabriel Garnica, Catholic Stand
Against All Odds: Restoring Beauty for a Rochester Gem – Liturgical Arts Journal
Being Part of the Family of God – Paul Oakes, Catholic Stand
The Temperament of Saints – Sofia Infante, Off the Cuff via Helena Daily
