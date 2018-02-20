Transgenderism: Mutilating the Reproductive Function – John M. Grondelski Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

Discernment of Spirits – Kristin Aebli, Catholic Spiritual Direction

Being “Gift” in a “Take” World – Lorelei Savaryn, Catholic Stand

St. Gregory of Nazianzus on the Cult of Numbers – Brother John-Joseph, Ignitum Today

How to Correctly Run a Lent Appeal – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Ambassador Brownback: Religious Freedom Most Important Foreign Topic Today – The Catholic World Report

Prepare for a Prayerful Lent – Fr. William Casey, Catholic Exchange

Pascendi Dominici Gregis – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

What Is Lent? – Sean Morrisroe, Catholic Stand

No Girl Scout Cookies for Me! – Birgit Jones, Designs by Birgit

The Art of the Chapel Veil or Mantilla – John Paul Sonnen, Liturgical Arts Journal

Quæritur: Could a Diocesan Priest Choose to Say Only the Traditional Latin Mass? – Fr. Z’s Blog

A Prodigal Son of Mary – Carlos Caso-Rosendi

Beijing Paper Praises Pope Francis’s Wisdom on Chinese Bishops – Catholic Herald

The Miracle of ‘Is’ – Stacy Trasancos Ph.D., Catholic Answers Magazine

Why is the Vatican Bowing to Beijing? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

Surrogate Gods, Surrogate Parents – Randy Hain, Integrated Catholic Life™

