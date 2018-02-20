A Military Gender Surgery (Credit: Crisis Magazine)
Transgenderism, Discernment of Spirits, Being Gift in a Take World, St. Gregory Nazianzus, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Transgenderism: Mutilating the Reproductive Function – John M. Grondelski Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Discernment of Spirits – Kristin Aebli, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Being “Gift” in a “Take” World – Lorelei Savaryn, Catholic Stand
St. Gregory of Nazianzus on the Cult of Numbers – Brother John-Joseph, Ignitum Today
How to Correctly Run a Lent Appeal – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Ambassador Brownback: Religious Freedom Most Important Foreign Topic Today – The Catholic World Report
Prepare for a Prayerful Lent – Fr. William Casey, Catholic Exchange
Pascendi Dominici Gregis – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
What Is Lent? – Sean Morrisroe, Catholic Stand
No Girl Scout Cookies for Me! – Birgit Jones, Designs by Birgit
The Art of the Chapel Veil or Mantilla – John Paul Sonnen, Liturgical Arts Journal
Quæritur: Could a Diocesan Priest Choose to Say Only the Traditional Latin Mass? – Fr. Z’s Blog
A Prodigal Son of Mary – Carlos Caso-Rosendi
Beijing Paper Praises Pope Francis’s Wisdom on Chinese Bishops – Catholic Herald
The Miracle of ‘Is’ – Stacy Trasancos Ph.D., Catholic Answers Magazine
Why is the Vatican Bowing to Beijing? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
Surrogate Gods, Surrogate Parents – Randy Hain, Integrated Catholic Life™
