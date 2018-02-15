Click on the Transgenderism: A State-Sponsored Religion? link to read more.

Transgenderism: A State-Sponsored Religion; Keeping the Faith on the Secular Campus; and More Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Transgenderism: A State-Sponsored Religion? – Andre Van Mol, Mercatornet

The Key to Keeping the Faith on the Secular College Campus – Jeffrey Minick, Seton Magazine

Finding Peace in An Age of Distraction – Steven J. Rummelsburg, Catholic Exchange

Why Legacies are Brilliant for Charities & How to Get Them – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Why Would a Victim Share the Story of Their Ordeal? – Birgit Jones, Catholic Stand

Evangelicals Are Rejecting Sacramental Unity with the Catholic Church, Good for Them - Fr. Dwight Longenecker, Catholic Herald+++

I Do Not Fear The Lord – Guy McClung Ph.D. J.D., Catholic Stand

January 2018, ‘Extraordinary’ Boom in Pilgrimages to the Holy Land – AsiaNews.it

The Apostolic Secession – Brad Miner, The Catholic Thing

Cardinal Marx Promotes False News about Blessings & Homosexual Unions – Carl E. Olson, The Catholic World Report

St. Thomas Would Oppose Changing the Lord’s Prayer – David Arias, Crisis Magazine

For New Amazon Headquarters: No Gay, No Way Cuts Out Troublesome Bible Belt Cities – Julia Duin, Get Religion

Benedict in Silence – P.J. Smith, First Things

Mother Teresa Would be Banned from Adopting if ACLU Gets Its Way – Joseph Bingham

Clear Discrimination: Knights of Columbus Slam Trudeau’s Pro-Abortion Pledge – Lianne Laurence

Georgetown Explanation for Catholic Group’s Missing Funds Brings More Questions – Daniel Payne

