The Transgender Reality Distortion Field: How Many Lights? – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
A Short Devotional: Comfort Food, Heavenly Bread – Brandon Schild, Catholic Stand
Cri de Coeur: What Recourse Do We Laypeople Have? - Fr. Z’s Blog
Bishop: Western Politicians Damage African Christianity by ‘Pandering’ to Islam – Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald
Jesus Christ, the “New” Adam – Ray Sullivan, Catholic Stand
Fr. Rutler Sets Me Straight About the Altar of Sacrifice – Roseanne Sullivan, Catholic Pundit Wannabe
Of Wind, Culture and Paper Airplanes – Ben Butera, The American Catholic
“Oh My God!”: Incorporating Exclamatory Prayer into Your Life – Cecily Lowe, Catholic Stand
Superheroes: Overcoming Trauma, and Self-sacrifice – Elizabeth Jean Seah, Ignitum Today
How to Fit Fundraising Into Your Catholic Faith – Brice Sokolowski, Catholic Fundraiser
First Recorded Pizza Delivery was to a Bishop. . . In the 10th Century – Billy Ryan, uCatholic
A Saint for the Persistent but Discouraged: Blessed Thaddeus McCarthy – Meg Hunter-Kilmer, Aleteia
Islam, Hollywood, and Choice – Derya Little, Crisis Magazine
All That Catholic Stuff is Connected! – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
The Gift of the Holy Spirit and the Divine Indwelling – Kristin Aebli, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Blessed John Henry’s gifts to the English (and Welsh!) Church – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
The Heraldry of Retired Bishop John W. Flesey of Newark, New Jersey – Fr. Guy Selvester, Exarandorum
Assistant Pastor Quæritur: If Pastor Won’t Speak to Adulterous Couples Receiving Communion – Fr. Z's Blog
Of Memory, Metanoia, and Manslaughter – Rick Becker, God-Haunted Lunatic
Vatican “Prime” – Pope Calls Synod for the Amazon – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia
