Screenshot of Bishop Lopes Celebrating Divine Worship (Source: Complete Christianity)

Traditional Catholicism In English, Unequally Yoked Marriages, Archaeology Supports Bible, and More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Traditional Catholicism — In English? – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity +1

Unequally Yoked Marriages – Dan & Stephanie Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction +1

7 Amazing Archaeology Finds That Support The Bible – uCatholic

Introducing Jasper & Scheer Liturgical Art – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Two Reforms Dear To Pope Francis Flunk the Test, Too Full of Errors – Sandro Magister at Settimo Cielo

(Catholic) John Carroll University Goes To The Zoo Over Annual “Drag Queen” Shows – Fr. Z’s Blog

Some Problems with Whole Wheat Hosts – Fr. B. Jerabek, J.C.L., at Dilexi decorem domus Domini

Explosive Proof Against The “Gay Gene” Theory – Christopher Reilly at Catholic Stand

Mystical Rose & Mother of God: Mary in the Early Church – Catholic East Texas

All the Way to Heaven is Heaven – Rob Marco at Catholic Stand

Marketing Death as a Solution to Alzheimer’s – Nancy Valko at Mercatornet

Created for Communion – Erin Cain at Ignitum Today

Chinese Communist Party (CCP) To Catholics: Accept Our Control, Or We Outlaw You – Tang Zhe at Bitter Winter

Facing Extinction in Iraq, Can Catholics Hope for Aid from the West? – Edward Clancy

What Exactly Would You Say Are Our Rights, & Where Would You Say They Come From? – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at Underground Thomist

Why Hispanic Immigrants Are So Pro-Life – Chad C. Pecknold, Ph.D., at Catholic Herald

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.