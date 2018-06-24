Traditional Catholic Towns in the Ozarks - Shane Schaetzel, Catholics Are Christian+++

Live Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament – Adorecast

When ‘Faith Alone’ Meets ‘Scripture Alone’ – Douglas M. Beaumont Ph.D., Catholic Answers Magazine

Chastity is a Boy’s Best Friend – Thomas J. Nash, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

The Interior Life & Excessive Work – Stefan Cardinal Wyszynski, Catholic Exchange

12 Things to Know If You’re Going to Mass for the First Time – Bob Sullivan, Those Catholic Men

This Website Brings J.R.R. Tolkien into Your Home & Heart – Theresa Williams, epicPew

Evangelizing Through Beauty – Follow-Ups on Some Recent Articles – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

Being Our Brother’s Keeper Requires Moral Judgment – Regis Nicoll, Crisis Magazine

12 Famous People Who’ve Relied on the Virgin Mary – Cerith Gardiner, Aleteia

A Look at the Fruits of the Holy Spirit – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

What You Need to Know about the Norbertines – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

God: Eternity, Free Will, & the World – Dennis Bonnette Ph.D., Strange Notions

A Visual Guide to 3 Types of Christian Martyrdom – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Marking Time With Meaning – Fr. Raymond J. de Souza, Convivium

Rational Inquiry – Robert Kurland Ph.D., The American Catholic

