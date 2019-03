Tradition Meets Technology at a Wyoming Carmelite Monastery (Credit: Liturgical Arts Journal)

Tradition Meets Technology at Wyoming Carmelite Monastery, Dear Fathers and Fr. Z Rants, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Tradition Meets Technology at the New Monastery of the Carmelites of Wyoming ☩ Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal +1

“Dear Fathers, Dear Seminarians. . .” Wherein Fr. Z Rants ☩ Fr. Z's Blog +1

Reflections on The Mass ☩ Ray Sullivan at Catholic Stand

Catholic Journalist Could Face Prison Time for Using “Wrong Pronoun to Describe Transgender Girl” on Twitter ☩ uCatholic +1

St. Joseph: The Springtime Saint ☩ Masha Goepel at Catholic Stand

Is Religion Just a Social Construct? ☩ Joe Heschmeyer, J.D., at Shameless Popery

Delighting in the Law ☩ Erin Cain at Ignitum Today

African Pro-Life Leader Exposes How America & Western Nations are Pushing Abortion on Africa ☩ Life News

Your Closet: More Chant Less Chaos ☩ Meghan Ashley Styling

The Future of Marriage with Mark Regnerus, Ph.D. ☩ Mark Bauerlein of First Things

Pope Leo XIII Teaches Fundraising ☩ Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Here Are The Only Comic Adaptations Of Tolkien’s Middle-Earth ☩ Philip Kosloski at Excelsior!

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.