Click on the A “Tour de Force” About Protestants & Martin Luther link to read more.
Tour de Force About Protestants and Luther, South Africa Hosts Mini World Youth Day, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
A “Tour de Force” About Protestants & Martin Luther - Fr. Z’s Blog+++
AsiaNews.it Founder Fr. Piero Gheddo Dies – Bernardo Cervallera, AsiaNews.it
Answering a Classic Birth Control Argument – Trent Horn, Catholic Answers Magazine
Via Dolorosa, or “The Way of Suffering” – Janet Meyer, Catholic Stand
South Africa Hosts Mini World Youth Day – Allen Ottaro, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
How Kim Jong Un Stole Christmas – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report
HBO’s New Series Explores Oppression of Catholics in Protestant England – uCatholic
Pope Benedict XVI on the Dialogue of Religions – Eduardo J. Echeverria S.T.L. Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
What Is Good Sense? – David Warren, Essays in Idleness
On the Failure of Homiletics – Deacon James H. Toner, Crisis Magazine
Did the Werewolf Legend Start with St. Christopher? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Douthat, David French & I Debate on Christian Voters & Trump – John Zmirak Ph.D., The Stream
Abuse Survivor Quits from Holy See Child Protection Commission – David V. Barrett, Catholic Herald
Jerusalem in the Islamic Imagination – Derya Little, Crisis Magazine
Acta Apostolicae Sedis Isn’t Exercise of the Magisterium – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture
Want to Stop Sexgate 2017? Stop Feminism – Carly Hoilman, Catholic Vote
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments