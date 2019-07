A Plea To Bishops, Amazon.com Bans Catholic Book, Credibility of Vigano, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

A Confluence Of Promptings Leads Fr. Z To Rant & To Make A Plea To Bishops - Fr. Z's Blog +1

Amazon.com Surrenders To The Homintern: Bans Devout Catholic Author – Rod Dreher +1

The Peña Parra Case: An Excellent Test Of Archbishop Viganò’s Credibility – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

These Two Catholic Saints Made Cameos In ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ – Philip Kosloski at Voyage Comics

The Theological Importance of Humor – Matthew Tan, Ph.D., at Ignitum Today

Addicted To Lust? Alessandro Serenelli Could Be Your New Patron Saint For Breaking Free – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

New Italian Vestment Maker: Sacra Domus Aurea – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

How Many Heisman Trophy Winners Has Abortion Killed? – Peter Darcy at Catholic Stand

A Prayer for America by America’s First Bishop, John Carroll – Scott Smith, J.D., at All Roads Lead To Rome

How Should Christians Approach Patriotism? – Joe Heschmeyer, J.D., at Shameless Popery

The Church of England Endorses Transgender Agenda – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

Anti-Bigotry & Secular Power – R.R. Reno at First Things

