This Pro-Life Talk at Google’s Headquarters was a Hit - Catholic News Agency, The Catholic World Report

In Charlie Gard’s Case, a Basic Moral Principle: Should the State Decide? – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture

Holy Days of Obligation are Inconvenient – but That’s the Whole Point – Nick Hallett, Catholic Herald

Bishop Paprocki and His Critics: Someone Here Is Unhinged - Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture

El Salvador’s First Cardinal a Friend of Blessed Óscar Romero – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report

The Third Largest Statue in the U.S. is a Marian Image in the Rocky Mountains – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

Is It Too Late to Reform the Vatican? – Fr. Mark Drew, Catholic Herald

Sharing Jesus with Neighbors Was Common for Catholics; How It Could be Again – Deirdre Mundy, Aleteia

4 Miraculous Facts About Our Lady of Guadalupe, In One Infographic – ChurchPop

Getting Back on Track with Your Fundraising Goal – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

How Man-Woman Marriage Points to a Mysterious Divine Reality – Bishop Rb. Barron, ChurchPop

Finding God in Beauty and the Feminine Genius – Deacon Gerard-Marie Anthony, OSV Newsweekly

For Allentown, The Hat Is Home – Longtime VG Gets Upstate Chair – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia

Quæritur: Is There an Archangel Uriel? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Ladaria: A Wonderful Appointment to Head the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith – Andrew M. Haines, Ethika Politika

The Mediocrity of Apathy – Susan Skinner, Catholic Stand

The Marian Character of Ad Orientem Worship, Part V – Zachary Thomas, New Liturgical Movement

Evangelization: Why Imitating Worldly Marketing Schemes May Not Be the Answer – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

Quæritur: Priest Says “For All” in Consecration; Invalid? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

The Vatican has had a Complex Relationship with Democracy, Especially the American Variety – Russell Shaw, OSV Newsweekly

