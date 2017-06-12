Click on the This Pro-Life Talk at Google’s Headquarters was a Hit link to read more.
Blogs | Jul. 14, 2017
This Pro-Life Talk at Google’s Headquarters was a Hit, State and Charlie Gard, and More Links!
This Pro-Life Talk at Google’s Headquarters was a Hit - Catholic News Agency, The Catholic World Report
In Charlie Gard’s Case, a Basic Moral Principle: Should the State Decide? – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture
Holy Days of Obligation are Inconvenient – but That’s the Whole Point – Nick Hallett, Catholic Herald
Bishop Paprocki and His Critics: Someone Here Is Unhinged - Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture
El Salvador’s First Cardinal a Friend of Blessed Óscar Romero – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
The Third Largest Statue in the U.S. is a Marian Image in the Rocky Mountains – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
Is It Too Late to Reform the Vatican? – Fr. Mark Drew, Catholic Herald
Sharing Jesus with Neighbors Was Common for Catholics; How It Could be Again – Deirdre Mundy, Aleteia
4 Miraculous Facts About Our Lady of Guadalupe, In One Infographic – ChurchPop
Getting Back on Track with Your Fundraising Goal – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
How Man-Woman Marriage Points to a Mysterious Divine Reality – Bishop Rb. Barron, ChurchPop
Finding God in Beauty and the Feminine Genius – Deacon Gerard-Marie Anthony, OSV Newsweekly
For Allentown, The Hat Is Home – Longtime VG Gets Upstate Chair – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia
Quæritur: Is There an Archangel Uriel? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Ladaria: A Wonderful Appointment to Head the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith – Andrew M. Haines, Ethika Politika
The Mediocrity of Apathy – Susan Skinner, Catholic Stand
The Marian Character of Ad Orientem Worship, Part V – Zachary Thomas, New Liturgical Movement
Evangelization: Why Imitating Worldly Marketing Schemes May Not Be the Answer – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
Quæritur: Priest Says “For All” in Consecration; Invalid? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
The Vatican has had a Complex Relationship with Democracy, Especially the American Variety – Russell Shaw, OSV Newsweekly
