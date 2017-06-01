This Priest and Three Companions were Killed for the Faith in Iraq – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report

Vatican’s Academy for Life Issues Statement on Baby Charlie Gard – Vatican Radio

The New Celibacy? How Pornography May be Destroying the Impetus for Sex – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report

Cardinal Sarah: Priests ‘Demean’ People with Same-Sex Attraction by Not Calling Them to Chastity – Catholic Herald

Our Bodies Were Designed by God to Move – Tom Collingwood, Catholic Stand

Capital Campaign Fundraising, the 3 Factors of Success – Brice Sokolowski, Catholic Fundraiser

Melania Trump was Baptized Catholic, Confirms Cardinal Franc Rodé – Inma Alvarez & Marko Vombergar, Aleteia

Recovering the Christian Psalter: A Talk by Dom Benedict Andersen – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

Only 7 Women in the World can Dress in White in Front of the Pope – Aleteia

Vatican Pro-Life Academy Defends Appointment of Pro-Abortion Nigel Biggar – Dan Hitchens, Catholic Herald

The Poor Shepherd Girl Who Held the Dying Teresa of Avila in Her Arms – Meg Hunter-Kilmer, Aleteia

Must a Latin Church Catholic Going to an Eastern Church Still Obey Latin Laws? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

To Cardinals New & Old, “Jesus Has Not Called You to be ‘Princes,’ But to Serve” – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia

Official Latin Version of ‘Amoris Lætitia’ Promulgated in the Acta Apostolicae Sedis – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Could U.S. Tax Reform Drive Down Charitable Giving? – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report

A (Single) Amusing Consistory Note – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

If the Dubia Go Unanswered, the Consequences Could be Catastrophic – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald

Man With “Only God Can Judge Me” Tattoo Most Likely Going To Hell – Eye of the Tiber

