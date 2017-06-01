Click on the This Priest and Three Companions were Killed for the Faith in Iraq link to read more.
Blogs | Jul. 8, 2017
This Priest and Three Companions were Killed for the Faith in Iraq, Charlie Gard, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
This Priest and Three Companions were Killed for the Faith in Iraq – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
Vatican’s Academy for Life Issues Statement on Baby Charlie Gard – Vatican Radio
The New Celibacy? How Pornography May be Destroying the Impetus for Sex – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
Cardinal Sarah: Priests ‘Demean’ People with Same-Sex Attraction by Not Calling Them to Chastity – Catholic Herald
Our Bodies Were Designed by God to Move – Tom Collingwood, Catholic Stand
Capital Campaign Fundraising, the 3 Factors of Success – Brice Sokolowski, Catholic Fundraiser
Melania Trump was Baptized Catholic, Confirms Cardinal Franc Rodé – Inma Alvarez & Marko Vombergar, Aleteia
Recovering the Christian Psalter: A Talk by Dom Benedict Andersen – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Only 7 Women in the World can Dress in White in Front of the Pope – Aleteia
Vatican Pro-Life Academy Defends Appointment of Pro-Abortion Nigel Biggar – Dan Hitchens, Catholic Herald
The Poor Shepherd Girl Who Held the Dying Teresa of Avila in Her Arms – Meg Hunter-Kilmer, Aleteia
Must a Latin Church Catholic Going to an Eastern Church Still Obey Latin Laws? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
To Cardinals New & Old, “Jesus Has Not Called You to be ‘Princes,’ But to Serve” – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia
Official Latin Version of ‘Amoris Lætitia’ Promulgated in the Acta Apostolicae Sedis – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Could U.S. Tax Reform Drive Down Charitable Giving? – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
A (Single) Amusing Consistory Note – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
If the Dubia Go Unanswered, the Consequences Could be Catastrophic – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
Man With “Only God Can Judge Me” Tattoo Most Likely Going To Hell – Eye of the Tiber
