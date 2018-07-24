Silhouette of Man Standing (Credit: Boudewijn Berends, CC-BY 2.0, via Aleteia)
The Best Trick the Devil has Up His Sleeve, “Habemus Papam” Man Dies, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
This Might be the Best Trick the Devil has Up His Sleeve - Fr. Robert McTeigue S.J., Aleteia+++
Cardinal Tauran, “Habemus Papam” Man, Dies – Mark de Vires, In Caelo et in Terra
Bishop’s Familia, Ecclesial Cursus Honorum: Development of 7 Holy Orders – Aelredus Rievallensis, Canticum Salomonis
Dying in the Prime of Life – Rob Marco, Catholic Stand
What Priests can – with Credibility – Do in Marriage Preparation – Fr. Z’s Blog
If God can Build a Wall, Why Can’t We? – Robert Kurland Ph.D., The American Catholic
3 Tips to Stop Struggling to Find Donors - Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Eternity – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today
Colors & Skintone: How Many Should Your Closet Really Have? – Meghan Ashley Styling
Are Homeschools Serving as Newman Guide College Prep Schools? – Joseph Pearce, Newman Society
Why There’s Still Time to Stop Euthanasia – Kathleen N. Hattrup, Aleteia
Pope Francis & the Crisis of Confusion: Bishop Gracida – Patrick Coffin, Catholic Stand
Father & Son on a Mountain Trail – Marcus Allen Steele
Catholic Education: 5 Ways “Vocation” Needs to Be Interwoven Into Everything – Luke Burgis, ChurchPOP
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments