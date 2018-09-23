This is the Most Effective Way to Transform Society, According to St. Pius X - Philip Kosloski, Aleteia+++

Live Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament – Adorecast

A Small Band of Friars & Nuns in Habits Feed Homeless in Los Angeles – California Catholic Daily

Adoremus: This Is What Hope Looks Like – Cheryl-Ann Smith, Catholic Herald

A Guide to Rome’s Relics – James Berry, Cream City Catholic

Renaissance of Teaching Sacred Liturgy to Children – J.P. Sonnen, Liturgical Arts Journal

Fr Jos Kentenich: Schoenstatt Movement Founder & Friend of the Rosary – Fr. Donald Calloway, Catholic Exchange

Pray This Prayer by St. Therese to Ask God for Humility – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Fostering Love as Foster Parents – Kathryn Jean Lopez, OSV Newsweekly

The Church Fathers on the Sacredness of Tradition – Notkerus Balbulus, Canticum Salomonis

15 Epic Pictures from the Eucharistic Congress in Liverpool – Katie Prejean, epicPew

Food Poverty Rising, But St. Vincent de Paul Society Shows People Still Care – Anita Boniface, Catholic Herald

New FSSP Apostolate Begins in Philadelphia – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

Requiem Vestments from the Imperial Treasury, Vienna – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on  Big Pulpit .