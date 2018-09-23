Saint Pius X (Credit: Catholic News Live)
This is the Most Effective Way to Transform Society, According to St. Pius X and More Great Links!
This is the Most Effective Way to Transform Society, According to St. Pius X - Philip Kosloski, Aleteia+++
Live Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament – Adorecast
A Small Band of Friars & Nuns in Habits Feed Homeless in Los Angeles – California Catholic Daily
Adoremus: This Is What Hope Looks Like – Cheryl-Ann Smith, Catholic Herald
A Guide to Rome’s Relics – James Berry, Cream City Catholic
Renaissance of Teaching Sacred Liturgy to Children – J.P. Sonnen, Liturgical Arts Journal
Fr Jos Kentenich: Schoenstatt Movement Founder & Friend of the Rosary – Fr. Donald Calloway, Catholic Exchange
Pray This Prayer by St. Therese to Ask God for Humility – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Fostering Love as Foster Parents – Kathryn Jean Lopez, OSV Newsweekly
The Church Fathers on the Sacredness of Tradition – Notkerus Balbulus, Canticum Salomonis
15 Epic Pictures from the Eucharistic Congress in Liverpool – Katie Prejean, epicPew
Food Poverty Rising, But St. Vincent de Paul Society Shows People Still Care – Anita Boniface, Catholic Herald
New FSSP Apostolate Begins in Philadelphia – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Requiem Vestments from the Imperial Treasury, Vienna – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
