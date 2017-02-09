Click on This Female Nuclear Physicist Just Created a Fertility App link to read more.
Blogs | Mar. 5, 2017
This Female Nuclear Physicist Just Created a Fertility App, Perfect Lenten Reading, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
This Female Nuclear Physicist Just Created a Fertility App – Catholic News Agency
Perfect Lenten Reading - K.E. Colombini, Crisis Magazine
An Immigration Lawyer Defends Archbishop Chaput From Media Calumny – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report
How One Organization Hopes to Revolutionize Orphanages – Hannah Brockhaus, Catholic News Agency
Ad Orientem in Cologne’s Great Cathedral – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Pope Francis: A Corrupt Creation, Christian Hope, and Rebirth – Melanie Jean Juneau, Catholic Stand
The Idea of God – Regis Martin S.T.D., The Catholic Thing
The Horror of Sin – Ray Sullivan, Catholic Stand
Is St. Peter’s Historical Chair Still Inside the Vatican? – Taylor Marshall Ph.D.
Canon 377 § 5 and the Chinese Negotiations – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Meet “Hanno”: Pope Leo X’s Elephant Pet – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
If Catholics Are Not Faithful to Doctrine, We’ll Face Anglican-style Chaos – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
An Unholy Trinity of Bad Liturgical Hygiene – Kevin T. DiCamillo, Crisis Magazine
Ludwig Cardinal Müller: Bishops Should Not Give ‘Contradictory Interpretations’ of Doctrine – Catholic Herald
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.
Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.
View Comments