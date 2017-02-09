Click on This Female Nuclear Physicist Just Created a Fertility App link to read more.

Blogs | Mar. 5, 2017

This Female Nuclear Physicist Just Created a Fertility App, Perfect Lenten Reading, and More Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

This Female Nuclear Physicist Just Created a Fertility App – Catholic News Agency

Perfect Lenten Reading - K.E. Colombini, Crisis Magazine

An Immigration Lawyer Defends Archbishop Chaput From Media Calumny – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report

How One Organization Hopes to Revolutionize Orphanages – Hannah Brockhaus, Catholic News Agency

Ad Orientem in Cologne’s Great Cathedral – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Pope Francis: A Corrupt Creation, Christian Hope, and Rebirth – Melanie Jean Juneau, Catholic Stand

The Idea of God – Regis Martin S.T.D., The Catholic Thing

The Horror of Sin – Ray Sullivan, Catholic Stand

Is St. Peter’s Historical Chair Still Inside the Vatican? – Taylor Marshall Ph.D.

Canon 377 § 5 and the Chinese Negotiations – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Meet “Hanno”: Pope Leo X’s Elephant Pet – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

If Catholics Are Not Faithful to Doctrine, We’ll Face Anglican-style Chaos – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald

An Unholy Trinity of Bad Liturgical Hygiene – Kevin T. DiCamillo, Crisis Magazine

Ludwig Cardinal Müller: Bishops Should Not Give ‘Contradictory Interpretations’ of Doctrine – Catholic Herald

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.