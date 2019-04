Mariano Mullerat I Soldevila (Source: Arquebisbat de Tarragona on Facebook, Fair Use via Aleteia)

This Doctor Wrote One Last Prescription On His Way To Execution in Spanish Civil War and More Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

This Doctor Wrote One Last Prescription On His Way To Execution During The Spanish Civil War ☩ Larry Peterson at Aleteia +1

Acting Boldly, Why We Need It For Healthy Parishes ☩ Under Thy Roof +1

How to Keep Our Eyes on Jesus Through the Crossroads of Life ☩ Fr. George W. Rutler, Th.D., at Catholic Exchange

How Old Was Mary When She Was Pregnant With Jesus? ☩ Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

New Resource: Online Commentaries on the Mass Propers & Readings of the Usus Antiquior ☩ Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Banner in the Sky: One of the Best-kept Secrets in Children’s Literature ☩ Stephen FitzPatrick at Crisis Magazine

Marian Consecration: Protection from Sin & Evil ☩ Kathleen Beckman at Catholic Exchange

Why Do Catholics Use Crucifixes That Show Jesus On The Cross? ☩ Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

The Problem with Prooftexts ☩ Douglas M. Beaumont at Catholic Answers Magazine

Hack Your Way to Holiness – Off the Shelf 117 with Patti Maguire Armstrong ☩ Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

Forgiveness Leads Us To Love As Christ Loves ☩ Constance T. Hull at Catholic Exchange

Reflection: A Necessity Of The Spiritual Life ☩ Fr. Nicholas Blackwell, O. Carm., at Catholic Stand

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.