Blogs | Feb. 7, 2017
This Catholic Photographer Creates Astounding Modern Art of Saints, Aging and Mortality, and More!
This Catholic Photographer Creates Astounding Modern Art of the Saints - Theresa Williams, epicPew
Aging and Mortality – Nicene Guy, Ignitum Today
The Unborn Child Is Never the Aggressor – Jeremy Hausotter, Ethika Politika
Higher Education in Hell; Providence College - Anthony Esolen Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Listen for Jesus in Peaceful Silence – Charles McKinney, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Amoris Lætitia – An Apologia for its Orthodoxy – Scott Smith, Reduced Culpability
New Film Portrays Dramatic Life, Inspiring Conversion of St. Ignatius of Loyola – Donna-Marie Cooper O’Boyle, The Catholic World Report
Decus In Labore: Finding Virtue In “Bee Movie” – Steffani Jacobs, Catholic Stand
On Pope Benedict’s Final Insights and Recollections – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., Crisis Magazine
Theology isn’t Math; but It is Theology – George Weigel, The Catholic World Report
An Antidote for Amoris Lætitia Angst – Mike White J.D., Catholic Stand
Is the Vatican City State Annexing the Sovereign Military Order of the Knights of Malta? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
The Maltese Furore – Fr. Mark Drew, Catholic Herald
