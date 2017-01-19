This Catholic Photographer Creates Astounding Modern Art of the Saints - Theresa Williams, epicPew

Aging and Mortality – Nicene Guy, Ignitum Today

The Unborn Child Is Never the Aggressor – Jeremy Hausotter, Ethika Politika

Higher Education in Hell; Providence College - Anthony Esolen Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

Listen for Jesus in Peaceful Silence – Charles McKinney, Catholic Spiritual Direction

Amoris Lætitia – An Apologia for its Orthodoxy – Scott Smith, Reduced Culpability

New Film Portrays Dramatic Life, Inspiring Conversion of St. Ignatius of Loyola – Donna-Marie Cooper O’Boyle, The Catholic World Report

Decus In Labore: Finding Virtue In “Bee Movie” – Steffani Jacobs, Catholic Stand

On Pope Benedict’s Final Insights and Recollections – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., Crisis Magazine

Theology isn’t Math; but It is Theology – George Weigel, The Catholic World Report

An Antidote for Amoris Lætitia Angst – Mike White J.D., Catholic Stand

Is the Vatican City State Annexing the Sovereign Military Order of the Knights of Malta? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

The Maltese Furore – Fr. Mark Drew, Catholic Herald

