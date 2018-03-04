Art in the Process (Credit: epicPew)
This Book Inspires Creators to Connect with God, Go to Confession This Lent, and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
This Book Inspires Creators to Connect with God – Theresa Williams, epicPew
If You Do Only One Thing This Lent, Remember Your Death – Sister Theresa Aletheia Noble, Aleteia
Why You Should Go to Confession This Lent – Fr. William Casey, Catholic Exchange
Escaping the Cross: The Ugliest Temptation – Fr. John A. Perricone, Crisis Magazine
The Language of the Heaven-Bound – Fr. Nnamdi Moneme O.M.V., Catholic Exchange
5 Quotes of Consolation from St. Francis de Sales – Melissa Guerrero, epicPew
Lenten Fasting Biohacks – Kendall Vanderslice & Hal Koss, First Things
Path of Renewal – Carol Monaco, Catholic Stand
5 Simple Ways to Improve Your Homeschooling Experience – Maria De Leon, Seton Magazine
Shine Your Light with Facebook Friends as a Spiritual Work of Mercy – Patti Maguire Armstrong, Catholic Lane
Here’s a YouTube Playlist Featuring Traditional Latin Mass Hymns – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
A Tabernacle Inspired by a Medieval Masterpiece – Kinga U. Lipinska, Liturgical Arts Journal
Pork Roll, Lent, & Catholic Identity – George Weigel, First Things
Where Can Catholics Learn to Paint or Carve Icons? Hexaemeron.org – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement
The Byzantine Rite of Ordination, Minor Orders & Subdiaconate – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments