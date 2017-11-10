Click on This Book Could Be the Perfect Antidote to Our Sex Scandal-ridden Age link to read more.
This Book Could Be Perfect Antidote to Our Sex Scandal-ridden Age, Fr. Dall'Oglio, and More!
This Book Could Be the Perfect Antidote to Our Sex Scandal-ridden Age - Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
Raqqa has Fallen, But Where is Fr. Dall’Oglio – Gianni Valente, Vatican Insider via La Stampa
False Abuse Accusations Rampant Against Chicago Ex-Priest McCormack – David F. Pierre Jr., TheMediaReport.com
Take This Free Online Course on St. Thomas Aquinas with Peter Kreeft – Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia
Have Souls in Purgatory Visited People on Earth? – The Catholic World Report
Have We Surrendered Our Kids to the Popular Culture? – Fr. Robert McTeigue S.J., Aleteia
The Heresy of Atheism – Fr. David Andrew Fisher, Crisis Magazine
The Samaritan Woman: She Will Be Loved – Wendel Hall, Catholic Stand
3 Steps to Your Best Year-End Campaign Ever – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
More Than Conquerors – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
New ‘Pint-ifex’ Beer Honours Benedict XVI – Dan Hitchens, Catholic Herald
Murderers’ Row, Soviet-style – George Weigel, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
No Tears Here for the Demise of Teen Vogue Magazine That Promoted Perversion – Nicole Stacy, Catholic Vote
A Note on the “Spiritual” Reception of Sacraments – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., In the Light of the Law
40 English Martyrs You May Not Know – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
The Overemphasis on “New” & “Renewed” – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
Authorities Rule Out Anti-Christian Animus as Motive for Texas Killer; How? – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report
A Response to Fr. Weinandy’s Letter - Fr. Dwight Longenecker
500 Years of the ‘Reformation’; What is There to Celebrate – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
Fr. Thomas Weinandy Explains His Critical Letter to Pope Francis – Carl E. Olson, The Catholic World Report
