Think You’re Catholic? Let This Checklist Confirm It; Retaking The Catholic Church; and More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Think You’re Catholic? Let This Checklist Confirm It – Melissa Guerrero at epicPew +1

Retaking The Catholic Church – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity +1

A Legal Argument Against Homosexual Marriage – J.P. Nunez at Catholic Stand

Enough Evidence Now Exists To Prove Shakespeare Was Catholic, Author Says – John Burger at Aleteia

Sufficient Light: The Conversion of Takashi Nagai – Janet Meyer at Catholic Stand

5 Ways the Rosary Transformed My Life & Led Me to My Husband: “I Would Be Lost Without It” – ChurchPOP

The Beauty of Priestly Celibacy – John Hale at Clarifying Catholicism

Why That Naked Native Lady Statue In The Vatican Ain’t Catholic – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

Pagan Idols At The Amazon “Walking Together” Synod – Fr. Z’s Blog

What The Police Chief’s Resignation Tells Us About The Vatican Power Struggle – Christopher R. Altieri at Catholic Herald

The Amazonian “Paradigm” – Robert Royal, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

What Is the Wrath of God? – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission

Inculturation – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both

Lérinian Hermeneutics & The Disputed Teachings Of Vatican II – Eduardo Echeverria at The Catholic World Report

Let’s Use “Fertility Awareness” Not “Natural Family Planning” – Fr. Matthew P. Schneider, L.C., at Through Catholic Lenses

Crisis, Church Reform, & The Lay Vocation – Francis X. Maier at Crisis Magazine

Logic vs. Propaganda – SuperTradMum at Hope In The Storm

Fr. Amorth Contra Wizards, & Fortune-Tellers – Fr. Gabrielle Amorth at Catholic Exchange

Learning How to Serve the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) – Fr. B. Jerabek, J.C.L.

How Chinese Christians Worship In The Face Of Persecution – Wang Yichi at Bitter Winter

