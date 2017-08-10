These Priests were Martyred for Refusing to Violate the Seal of Confession - Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report

Reaping What We’ve Sown - Anne Hendershott, The Catholic Thing

50 Years Later – The Influence of Benedictine Monks & Nuns – Dom Cingoranelli, Catholic Stand

This Pious Tradition Rewards Mothers of Priests for Their Many Sacrifices – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Five Reasons You Should Be Friends with Religious Sisters – Katie Prejean, epicPew

Could the Canonization of Blessed Pier Giorgio Happen Next Year? – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report

Great Story of a Humble Man Who Saw the Blessed Virgin – Fr. Z’s Blog

What a Fundraiser Should Do Every Week – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.com

That Time When the KKK was Defeated by a Nun – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Poor in Spirit but Rich in Life – Cameron Edman, Catholic Stand

Answers to Frequently Asked Questions Re: New 4th Degree Uniform – Knights of Columbus

Money Can’t Save German Catholicism – Anian Christoph Wimmer, Catholic Herald

A Practical Commentary on St. Teresa’s Way of Perfection – Anthony Lilles, Catholic Spiritual Direction

Did the Early Christians Pit Faith Against Reason? – Trent Horn, Catholic Answers Magazine

Combatants, Non-Combatants & Double Effect – Deacon Jim Russell, Crisis Magazine

World War I in Six Minutes – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

A Pox on Both the Racist Right & the Violent Antifa Left – Carl E. Olson, The Catholic World Report

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩Big Pulpit☩.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.