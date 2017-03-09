This Fleet of Food Trucks Serves Up Respect for Austin’s Homeless – Mary Rezac, Catholic News Agency

Panhandling and the Pope: A Better Strategy to Help the Poor – Gary Scott Smith Ph.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Marian Consecration is Not a “Nice” Thing to Do – Strahlen Smith, Catholic Stand

The End of the ‘Hitler’s Pope’ Myth - Fr. Leo Chamberlain O.S.B., Catholic Herald

Five Conversations You Can Have with God – Allison Gingras, Catholic Stand

Stop Playing “Let’s Pretend” about Islam – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

Monsignor Charles J. Scicluna Wants Islam Taught in Malta Catholic Schools – Justin Pisani, You for Christ

10 Signs You Really Need to Chill Out With Your Lenten Fast – Tatiana Federoff, epicPew

Quæritur: Uncle Married His Niece. . . Is That Okay? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Regnative Prudence and Pro-Life Legislation Part 2: The Dismemberment Abortion Ban – Joe Kral, Truth and Charity Forum

Our Universities Are Incorrigibly Religious – Jonathan B. Coe, Crisis Magazine

The Many Uses of the Myth of White Racism – David Carlin, The Catholic Thing

The Heroism and Romance of Persecuted Catholics – A.N. Wilson, Catholic Herald

More Than 200 Korean Martyrs are Up for Beatification – Catholic News Agency

