Blogs | Mar. 24, 2017
These Food Trucks Serves Up Respect for the Homeless, A Better Strategy to Help the Poor, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
This Fleet of Food Trucks Serves Up Respect for Austin’s Homeless – Mary Rezac, Catholic News Agency
Panhandling and the Pope: A Better Strategy to Help the Poor – Gary Scott Smith Ph.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Marian Consecration is Not a “Nice” Thing to Do – Strahlen Smith, Catholic Stand
The End of the ‘Hitler’s Pope’ Myth - Fr. Leo Chamberlain O.S.B., Catholic Herald
Five Conversations You Can Have with God – Allison Gingras, Catholic Stand
Stop Playing “Let’s Pretend” about Islam – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
Monsignor Charles J. Scicluna Wants Islam Taught in Malta Catholic Schools – Justin Pisani, You for Christ
10 Signs You Really Need to Chill Out With Your Lenten Fast – Tatiana Federoff, epicPew
Quæritur: Uncle Married His Niece. . . Is That Okay? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Regnative Prudence and Pro-Life Legislation Part 2: The Dismemberment Abortion Ban – Joe Kral, Truth and Charity Forum
Our Universities Are Incorrigibly Religious – Jonathan B. Coe, Crisis Magazine
The Many Uses of the Myth of White Racism – David Carlin, The Catholic Thing
The Heroism and Romance of Persecuted Catholics – A.N. Wilson, Catholic Herald
More Than 200 Korean Martyrs are Up for Beatification – Catholic News Agency
