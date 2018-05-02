There Is a Religion Losing More Followers in the US Than Christianity, Mother Angelica, and More!
There’s One Religion Losing Followers in America Faster Than Christianity - Michael Davis, Catholic Herald+++
Mother Angelica, Singlehandedly, Turned the Barque of Peter in 1993 - Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man
Mark Zuckerberg Answers to Deletion of Franciscan Univerisity at Steubenville Advertisement Advertisement on Facebook – Theresa Williams, epicPew
The Swiss Guard Uniform was Not Designed by Michelangelo – John Burger, Aleteia
What are Catholics to Make of the Royal Wedding? – Joanna Bogle, The Catholic World Report
Helping Our Children Find Holiness – Fr. Ed Broom O.M.V., Catholic Exchange
What’s the Best Education Option for Catholic Families Today? – Eric Sammons, Swimming Upstream
This Is Why We Homeschool – Dave Griffey, Daffey Thoughts
Correlation of Non-Procreative Sex & Lack of Traditional Religion – William M. Briggs Ph.D., Statistician to the Stars!
In the Eyes of the Church, You Are So Much More than Just ‘Gay’ – Stephen Herreid, Catholic Vote
2018 Spring Trends You Already Own (Without Even Knowing!) – Meghan Ashley
Jim Carrey Painted the Crucifixion for Good Friday, & It’s Actually Pretty Good – ChurchPop
The Patience of the Saints – Fr. Joseph M. Esper, Catholic Exchange
Iceland & Genocide – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Mother Teresa and the Art of the Ask – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
GQ Magazine Puts the Bible on List of Most Overrated Books Ever – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report
How Many of Us Would Truly Resist an Evil Regime? – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
The Last Papal Martyr – Steve Weidenkopf, Catholic Answers Magazine
7 Simple Tips to Stay on Your Homeschool Budget – Abby Sasscer, Seton Magazine
Policeman Saves Lives of 3 Women & Credits the Virgin Mary – Cynthia Dermody, Aleteia
